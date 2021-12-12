‘May he keep inspiring people with his creativity, phenomenal acting’: PM Modi wishes Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished veteran actor Rajinikanth on his 71st birthday. Taking to Twitter, Modi said that he wished that Rajinikanth keeps inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting.

“A very happy birthday to Rajinikanth Ji. May he keep inspiring people with his creativity and phenomenal acting. May Almighty bless him with a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister wrote on the microblogging site.

Regarded as one of the most prominent actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth has appeared in more than 160 films, mainly in Kollywood.

Also referred to as 'Thalaiva' by his fans and followers, Rajinikanth has completed more than 45 years as an actor.

Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, he was given the name 'Rajinikanth' by ace Tamil filmmaker K Balachander in whose 1975 flick 'Apporva Raagangal' he debuted in a supportive role, according to news agency PTI. Eight years later, in 1983, Rajinikanth made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Andha Kanoon’ along with Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Rajinikanth has been conferred with many national and state-level awards. Last year, he received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The veteran actor is also the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award.