PM Modi's ‘neighbourhood first’ reply to Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya's request

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's help to the island nation during its financial crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with members of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan cricket team, in Colombo on Saturday.(ANI)

Jayasuriya, along with other members of the 1996 World Cup winning Sri Lankan team met PM Modi on Saturday in Colombo.

ALSO READ: What are the 10 agreements India Sri Lanka signed during PM Modi's visit?

“When we had unrest, problems in Sri Lanka, you and the government helped us a lot. We are always grateful to you for helping Sri Lanka. As the coach of Sri Lanka, at the moment we play all over Sri Lanka except Jaffna,” Jayasuriya, currently the head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team, said during his interaction with the prime minister.

“If India can help us to bring international ground in Jaffna, there will be a big help for the people in Jaffna North and Eastern parts...I have a small request, if this can be done?” he added.

PM Modi replied,"I am pleased to hear such words from Jayasuriya. India has always maintained a ‘Neighbourhood First’ approach. We help our neighbouring countries as soon as possible. Myanmar was recently hit by an earthquake. We were the first responders."

“It is India's responsibility to help our neighbours. When the economic crisis occurred, we wanted Sri Lanka to come out of it. Today, I announced several projects here. I am happy that you are worried about Jaffna,” he said.

“It will send a strong message that a cricket leader wants international matches to be held in Jaffna. I assure you that my team will take a note and see what can be done,” PM Modi added.

The members of the triumphant side, including Kumar Dharmasena, Aravinda de Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Upul Chandana and Marvan Atapattu presented Modi with a memento on the occasion.

In the final played on March 17, 1996 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Pakistan's Lahore, the Arjuna Ranatunga-led Sri Lanka chased down Australia's 241/7 for the loss of just three wickets with De Silva scoring an unbeaten 107.

PM Modi launches 2 India-assisted railway projects in Sri Lanka

During his visit to Sri Lanka on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the historic city of Anuradhapura in the North-Central region.

PM Modi and Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signalling system from Maho to Anuradhapura.

ALSO READ: 'Won't allow territory to be used…': Sri Lanka's assurance to India amid PM Modi's visit

"These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka," PTI quoted the ministry of external affairs as saying.