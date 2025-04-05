What are the 10 agreements India Sri Lanka signed during PM Modi's visit?

India and Sri Lanka signed a landmark defence cooperation pact on Saturday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a broader roadmap for stronger bilateral ties. He stressed that the security of both nations is closely connected. The defence pact is among seven key agreements signed by the two sides following wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.(X/@narendramodi)

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) — the first such framework agreement between the two countries — aims to formalise joint military exercises, training programmes, and high-level exchanges.

The defence agreement was among key pacts signed after comprehensive discussions between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. It marks a significant development in strategic relations, coming nearly four decades after India’s Peace Keeping Force was deployed in Sri Lanka.

“We believe that our security interests are similar. The security of both countries is interlinked and dependent on each other,” Modi said in his media statement.

“I am grateful to President Dissanayake for his sensitivity towards India's interests. We welcome the important agreements concluded in defence cooperation,” he added.

Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, in his remarks, reassured Modi that Sri Lanka would not allow its territory to be used in ways that could harm India’s security. Dissanayake said he also conveyed to Modi that “India's assistance to Sri Lanka in times of need and continuing solidarity are deeply cherished.”

The talks between the two leaders came a day after PM Modi arrived in Colombo following his visit to Bangkok for the BIMSTEC summit.

The two sides finalised a total of ten agreements for cooperation in areas such as digital transformation, debt restructuring, and health and medicine.

What are the other 9 agreements signed?

The two leaders also virtually conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for the Sampur power project, which will be built with Indian support, with a focus on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub. “The Sampur Solar Power Plant will help in Sri Lanka's energy security. All the people of Sri Lanka will benefit from the agreements signed for building a multi-product pipeline and developing Trincomalee as an energy hub,” Modi said. The grid interconnectivity agreement signed between the two countries, Modi said, would allow Sri Lanka to explore the possibility of exporting electricity. The two sides also signed an MoU to interconnect their electricity grids to facilitate power trade. A tripartite MoU involving the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was also signed, aimed at developing Trincomalee as an energy hub, which includes constructing a multi-product energy pipeline. Another MoU will allow India to share its digital solutions with Sri Lanka to support its digital transformation. Modi announced a support package of about 2.4 billion Sri Lankan rupees for the social and economic development of Sri Lanka’s eastern provinces. Additionally, the two leaders virtually inaugurated a project to supply solar rooftop systems to 5,000 religious institutions across Sri Lanka with India’s credit assistance of $17 million. The project will benefit Hindu, Buddhist, Christian, and Muslim shrines and generate 25 MW of green power. India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health & Mass Media signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of health and medicine. The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission and Sri Lanka’s National Medicines Regulatory Authority entered into an MoU to promote cooperation in the area of pharmacopoeial standards and practices.

