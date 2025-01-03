'Kattar beimaan': PM Modi slams Delhi govt, says it's an 'AAPada' over city

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party and said that Delhi has been surrounded by a "disaster" in the last 10 years. PM Modi slammed AAP for putting Anna Hazare at the front, (PTI)

In a veiled jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the prime minister said that by keeping Anna Hazare at the front, few 'kattar beimaan' (bigoted dishonest) people have pushed the national capital towards the 'aapda' (disaster).

"These people used to talk about Delhi's development...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi has waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'," the PM said while speaking at the event at Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground.

Coming down strongly on the Atishi-led Delhi government, he said that the administration first indulges in corruption and then glorifies it. "First the theft and then the arrogance...this AAP has come to Delhi," he added.

PM Modi pointed how he provided houses and fulfilled the dreams of four crore people, never building a house for himself. "I could also have built a 'Sheeshmahal'," he said at the event.

