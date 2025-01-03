Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Kattar beimaan': PM Modi slams Delhi govt, says it's an 'AAPada' over city

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2025 02:22 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Aam Aadmi Party and said that Delhi has been surrounded by a "disaster" in the last 10 years.

PM Modi slammed AAP for putting Anna Hazare at the front, (PTI)
PM Modi slammed AAP for putting Anna Hazare at the front, (PTI)

In a veiled jibe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, the prime minister said that by keeping Anna Hazare at the front, few 'kattar beimaan' (bigoted dishonest) people have pushed the national capital towards the 'aapda' (disaster).

"These people used to talk about Delhi's development...Ye AAP, ye 'aapda', Delhi par aayi hai', and hence the people of Delhi has waged a war against 'aapda'. Voters of Delhi have made up their minds to free Delhi from this 'aapda'," the PM said while speaking at the event at Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground.

Coming down strongly on the Atishi-led Delhi government, he said that the administration first indulges in corruption and then glorifies it. "First the theft and then the arrogance...this AAP has come to Delhi," he added.

PM Modi pointed how he provided houses and fulfilled the dreams of four crore people, never building a house for himself. "I could also have built a 'Sheeshmahal'," he said at the event.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On