PM Modi, Keir Starmer in attendance, singers perform Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' | Watch

The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer took an unexpected musical turn when musicians performed a rendition of Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh's hit single Sapphire. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi having a chat.(AP)

PM Modi shared a video of the musical masterclass, calling the performance “a great example of India-UK cultural partnership”.

“Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!” PM Modi wrote.