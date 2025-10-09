PM Modi reaffirms India-UK ties after meeting Starmer: 'There is a new energy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is a "new energy" in India-UK relations following high-level talks with his British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is greeted by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on his arrival at Raj Bhavan.(via REUTERS)

Starmer, who is on his first visit to India as UK Prime Minister, held bilateral discussions with Modi in Mumbai. The talks focused on strengthening trade, technology cooperation, and strategic ties between the two nations.

“Under the leadership of PM Starmer, India and the UK relations have seen significant progress. In July this year, during my visit to the UK, we signed the historic Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA),” PM Modi said in a joint statement with Starmer.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting in Mumbai as the UK leader pushed for the swift implementation of the free trade agreement that the two nations signed earlier this year.

Calling the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July this year between the two countries "really important", Starmer earlier said, "It's the biggest deal we've struck since we left the European Union. I think it's also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it's hugely important."

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July 2024 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is a landmark deal that aims to boost bilateral trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion annually.