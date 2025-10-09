PM Modi meets UK PM Keir Starmer in Mumbai for trade talks | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received and welcomed British PM Keir Starmer, who is in Mumbai to discuss a recently sealed trade deal as well as a technology security initiative launched in July last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British counterpart Keir Starmer. (ANI)(ANI photo)

During the talks, both leaders will celebrate their countries' deepening commercial ties with an announcement of further Indian investment into the UK and a meeting between the two.

An official release also stated that 64 Indian companies would collectively invest £ 1.3 billion ($1.75 billion) in Britain, as announced during the UK's largest-ever trade mission to India, which saw more than 100 companies and organisations travel with the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Wednesday, Starmer met with a key architect of India’s digital ID program, seeking guidance on implementing a similar system in the UK.

Starmer spoke with Infosys Ltd. co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who is widely credited with implementing India’s Unique ID Card in 2009, as part of his two-day visit to Mumbai.

The prime minister’s spokesman, Dave Pares, told reporters on Wednesday that Starmer “wanted to hear from him” as the government seeks to roll out a national identification card.

Speaking at an interaction with industry representatives, he said, "This is the biggest trade mission that the United Kingdom has ever sent to India."

Keir Starmer on Free Trade Agreement

Calling the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July this year between the two countries "really important", Starmer said, "It's the biggest deal we've struck since we left the European Union. I think it's also the biggest deal that India has ever struck, so it's hugely important."

The UK-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July 2024 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UK, is a landmark deal that aims to boost bilateral trade between the two nations by £25.5 billion annually.