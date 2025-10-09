UK PM Keir Starmer is spellbound by DDLJ song at Yash Raj Films studio; internet says, 'Shah Rukh winning everywhere'

Keir Starmer, the United Kingdom Prime Minister, visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio during his visit to Mumbai on Wednesday. Pictures from the visit showed Starmer interacting with Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshay Widhani at the studio, and even sitting at an editing console. Now, a video shared by YRF shows what exactly was it that impressed the British PM - a song from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai on Wednesday.

UK PM is spellbound by DDLJ song

The video, shared by Yash Raj Films on their official Instagram handle, shows Keir Starmer sitting in a sound recording studio in front of the console as Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from DDLJ plays. The visibly awestruck Starmer remarks that it is a 30-year-old song and then continues to listen to it. The song, a chartbuster when it was first released in 1995, became a love anthem for an entire generation of Indian millennials. It was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and sung by Kumar Sanu and Lata Mangeshkar.

The film's success catapulted both young actors to superstardom in the years to come. DDLJ recently completed 30 years of release. The longest-running film in history still has one show daily at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre.

In the comments, people hailed the reaction with many saying it was just how they had reacted upon listening to the song for the first time. One quipped, “Shah Rukh winning hearts everywhere.”

Keir Starmer's India visit

The British PM flew in from London earlier in the day, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security. According to a release from the British High Commission, the PM's visit to a key Bollywood production hub aims at strengthening cultural ties and promoting collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

YRF is currently producing the English-language stage musical adaptation of DDLJ, titled Come Fall In Love: The DDLJ Musical. The ‘East meets West’ story stars Jena Pandya and Ashley Day in the lead.