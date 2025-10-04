UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9. Key points on the agenda

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India next week to discuss various issues and attend an international finance conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer have tea during a business event following the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement [CETA], in London in July.(@MEAIndia X/ File)

Starmer's visit to India will run from October 8 to October 9, the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Saturday. This will be Starmer’s first official visit to India.

The visit is likely to boost relations in areas ranging from trade and technology to defence and security, against the backdrop of widespread churn on the global stage due to the policies of the US administration.

Starmer’s visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to Britain in July, when the two sides signed a free trade agreement (FTA) that is currently being ratified and will come into effect by next year.

The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks in Mumbai, where they will also participate in the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

Key points on the agenda



Keir Starmer’s visit will allow the two sides to assess their efforts to ratify the India-UK FTA, which is expected to boost two-way commerce by $35 billion in the long run, cut tariffs on goods ranging from textiles to whisky, and enhance market access.

The policies of US President Donald Trump are also likely to feature on the agenda, which have affected both India and the UK to varying degrees.

The visit will also be an opportunity to review the implementation of the Vision 2035 strategy to drive collaboration in defence, technology, climate and migration, and the Defence Industrial Roadmap for closer cooperation on military hardware. 4

India’s campaign against terrorism, the activities of pro-Khalistan elements in the UK and the return of economic offenders and fugitives wanted by New Delhi are also expected to figure in discussions during the upcoming visit.

During the visit to the UK in July, PM Narendra Modi had emphasised that there can be no double standards in the fight against terrorism, and in an apparent reference to pro-Khalistan elements, said that “forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms”. He also called for such forces engaged in undermining democracy to be held to account.