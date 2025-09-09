PM asks NDA MPs to push ‘swadeshi’ mass movement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday instructed lawmakers of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to make the campaign for promotion of Indian made goods a “mass movement” and organise ‘Swadeshi Melas’ (fairs) in their constituencies to promote indigenous products, said people aware of the details. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the NDA MPs on the second day of the Karyashala or workshop for lawmakers spoke about the need to overcome challenges by strengthening the country’s manufacturing sector and bolster the ongoing campaign to make India self-reliant. (PTI)

According to people privy to the meeting, the PM while addressing the NDA MPs on the second day of the Karyashala or workshop for lawmakers spoke about the need to overcome challenges by strengthening the country’s manufacturing sector and bolster the ongoing campaign to make India self-reliant.

“He spoke about the upcoming festive season, which will begin with the Navaratra festival on September 22, and how it will be the most opportune and auspicious time to promote Indian made goods… In the past too, the PM has spoken about being ‘vocal for local’ during Diwali and other festivals, but this time he asked the MPs to amplify the steps to promote desi (local),” said a lawmaker.

The PM’s comment comes in the wake of the high tariffs imposed by the United States and the impact it will have on business. The government has also announced reforms in the Goods and Services Tax, which it hopes will ease the pressure on people.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju told mediapersons that the PM’s statement about the need to become self-reliant was not in response to any external factor or to any country. “The prime minister said that some challenges will come up when India is emerging as a strong nation and it needs to be ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) to continue on the path to become a developed nation,” he said.

The PM also referred to the recent GST reforms.

“The PM said the GST reforms will also have a positive impact, but traders will have to ensure that they pass on the benefits to the common man. For this, he said, all MPs should ensure that the consumers and traders are made aware of the reforms,” the lawmaker said.

A second person privy to the developments said, the PM said the MPs should not lose sight of the issues on the ground or become complacent about the GST reforms, but keep an eye out for consumer protection. “He said MPs should organise Vyapari Sammelan (meetings with traders) to ensure they follow the law and pass on the benefits to consumers,” said the second person.

On the upcoming vice presidential election, he told MPs to follow the correct voting procedure as it reflects poorly on parliamentarians when they make mistakes during polling.

The PM, who will be the first to cast his vote on Tuesday, is scheduled to visit the flood-affected states of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.