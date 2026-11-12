Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday demanded that the Tamil Nadu government immediately release a comprehensive white paper detailing the alleged large-scale corruption in the procurement of fake books for public libraries across the state, and arrest all those involved.

PMK demands white paper on alleged fake book procurement scam in TN libraries

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In a statement, Anbumani expressed shock over daily media reports regarding the irregularities, stating that the scam has brought disrepute to Tamil Nadu across the country.

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According to the PMK leader, allegations first surfaced on November 6 regarding massive corruption in book purchases for the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore, which was built under the DMK regime and inaugurated on October 16.

He said subsequent reports revealed that a majority of the books were procured from two little-known publishing houses-Agalvilakku Pathippagam and Phoenix Pathippagam-which are not even registered with the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India .

Anbumani noted that these books were allegedly created using Artificial Intelligence under fictitious author names.

Pointing out that the issue extends beyond Coimbatore, he cited reports that around 2,200 fake books published by Agalvilakku Pathippagam were identified and removed from the newly constructed Tenkasi District Central Library, which opened on October 29 last year.

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{{^usCountry}} "Most of these books were priced at over ₹1,000, with Agalvilakku Pathippagam alone allegedly receiving ₹27 lakh, and officials admitting that payments were cleared in haste," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Most of these books were priced at over ₹1,000, with Agalvilakku Pathippagam alone allegedly receiving ₹27 lakh, and officials admitting that payments were cleared in haste," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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Criticising the state government for "failing" to register a First Information Report despite repeated assurances of strict action, Anbumani observed that it was only after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued stern directives in a related case that three bank accounts belonging to Agalvilakku Pathippagam, holding ₹22 lakh, were frozen.

"The government has now assured the court that an FIR will be registered soon", he added.

Raising suspicions that several other publishers may be involved and that crores of rupees might have been misappropriated in both book procurement and library construction, the PMK chief asserted that public tax money had been "looted".

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"Those who committed corruption in procuring books meant to enhance the knowledge of students and the public, and who dulled intellects by purchasing substandard, fake books, deserve no pardon," he said.

Anbumani urged the state government to immediately publish a white paper disclosing library-wise details of books purchased from Agalvilakku, Phoenix, and similar publishers, their total financial value, and the identities of the officials who recommended and approved the procurement.

He called for the immediate arrest of all publishers, officials, and politicians linked to the scam to restore Tamil Nadu's reputation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.