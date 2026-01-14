Lucknow, Healthcare solutions provider POCT Group on Wednesday said it plans to deploy large-scale artificial intelligence-based systems to digitise clinical workflows in Uttar Pradesh's public healthcare facilities by April, building on its existing laboratory digitisation programme in the state. POCT plans AI-driven clinical workflow overhaul in UP public hospitals by April

The company shared details of its upcoming AI interventions on the sidelines of the Uttar Pradesh AI and Health Innovation Conference held here as part of the Global AI Impact Conference 2026, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to POCT Group, its Laboratory Information System , currently operational across more than 1,300 government health facilities, including all district hospitals, medical colleges and community health centres , has led to a nearly 60 per cent reduction in diagnostic report turnaround time.

Under the system, laboratory analysers automatically transmit results to the digital platform, eliminating handwritten reports and manual data entry, the company said.

POCT said test reports are now delivered directly to patients via SMS and WhatsApp, reducing the need for repeat hospital visits and long queues for report collection.

For patients without smartphones or those facing digital literacy challenges, printed reports continue to be provided at laboratories, it added.

The company said its digital infrastructure complies with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission milestones and industry-standard data security norms, with systems hosted on a CERT-In empanelled cloud service provider.

Automated data transfer, it said, has significantly reduced errors associated with manual reporting.

During the conference, Chief Minister Adityanath visited the POCT Group stall, where its chairperson, Saurabh Garg, briefed him on the company's ongoing and proposed initiatives in public healthcare digitisation.

The chief minister underlined the role of artificial intelligence in improving efficiency, transparency and accessibility of healthcare services and welcomed collaboration with private stakeholders to strengthen public health infrastructure.

POCT said its proposed AI-based interventions will go beyond diagnostics to cover preventive healthcare, early disease detection and end-to-end clinical workflow management at scale in government hospitals.

Officials said the initiative is aligned with the state government's broader push to leverage artificial intelligence and digital technologies for future-ready healthcare governance.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.