Police officer stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati; 2 held

Two men were arrested after a group of assailants stabbed a police officer to death in Amaravati district of eastern Maharashtra on Saturday evening, police said. A four-wheeler knocked the victim down while he was riding a motorbike at Navsari around 5.30 pm.(Pixabay/ Representational)

Four others are absconding, said an official. Assistant police sub-inspector Abdul Kalam Abdul Qadar, the victim, was attached to Walgaon police station, he said.

A four-wheeler knocked him down while he was riding a motorbike at Navsari around 5.30 pm and then he was stabbed, the official said. While two of the assailants were nabbed, the other four are on the run, the official said.

Amravati police commissioner Arvind Chawria confirmed the incident without giving further details.