Ghaziabad: 32-yr-old man gunned down by bike-borne assailants outside police station

A 32-year-old man, who had come to file a first information report (FIR) in relation to firing at his house by two bike-borne assailants, was gunned down by the same suspects outside the Muradnagar police station in Ghaziabad on late Wednesday night. Ravinder Sharma said that the two bikers fired about 4 to 5 shots from a pistol right outside the Muradnagar police station. (Representative file photo)

The police identified the deceased as Arun Sharma who was the son of Ravinder Sharma, the national vice-president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu). The family is a resident of Milak Rawli village in Muradnagar.

According to police, an altercation started between Ravinder Sharma and two suspects, identified as Monty (single name) and Ajay Chaudhary, following a road rage incident around 7:30pm on a road near Rawli.

“They had some heated exchange over the passage of their cars. Later, around 9pm, the two suspects arrived on a bike and fired shots at Ravinder Sharma’s house and fled. Sharma then called the police. We went to the house of Monty, but he was not found. The police then asked Sharma to come to the police station to register an FIR,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of the rural zone.

Also Read:Ludhiana: Gunshots fired at realtor’s SUV, probe initiated

After Ravinder Sharma, along with his son Arun Sharma and relatives, reached the Muradnagar police station, and some of them were standing outside the police station, the two suspects again arrived on a bike.

“It was around 11:45pm when the two suspects arrived on a bike and opened fire just outside the police station and again fled. One shot hit Ravi Sharma and killed him. We have formed five teams to trace the two suspects, and an FIR has been registered against them,” DCP added.

Ravinder Sharma, father of the deceased, said that the two bikers fired about 4 to 5 shots from a pistol right outside the Muradnagar police station.

“During the firing outside the police station, four policemen were near us, but none of them opened any retaliatory fire even though we insisted. They just started preparing videos of the incident. We rushed my injured son to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. We kept his body outside the police station on Thursday morning and demanded that the two suspects should face police encounter and ample security should be provided to my family,” Ravinder Sharma said.

The police said that prime suspect Monty had come out of jail last year after serving imprisonment in a 2015 case in which he was convicted under charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and rape of a minor girl.

Following the incident, senior officials of the Ghaziabad police Commissionerate suspended the station head officer (SHO) of Muradnagar police station, a sub-inspector who was the night officer, and another sub-inspector who is the beat police officer of the concerned areas, the police said in a statement.