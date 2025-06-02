Ludhiana: Gunshots fired at realtor’s SUV, probe initiated

Panic spread in a village near Ladhowal after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire outside the house of a property dealer. The assailants fired twice, and both bullets struck the trunk of a Ford Endeavour SUV parked inside the premises. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. According to the police complaint, the incident occurred around 12.35 am on May 29. (HT Photo for representation)

The incident came to light only after the property dealer, Bhagwant Singh, reported it to the police on Saturday, two days after the incident, raising questions about the delay. The Ladhowal police, currently investigating the case, have described the situation as suspicious and are examining it from all possible angles.

According to Bhagwant Singh’s statement, the incident occurred around 12.35 am on May 29. He claimed that he was alerted by a neighbour who heard gunshots in the village. Upon checking from the rooftop, Bhagwant Singh said he didn’t see anyone and went back inside. It was only the next morning that he noticed bullet marks on his car and informed the police.

Inspector Gurshinder Kaur, SHO at Ladhowal police station, along with a police team, reached the site and began an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby houses is being reviewed. According to preliminary findings, the same two men on a motorcycle fired the first shot at the property dealer’s gate and returned four minutes later to fire a second round before fleeing.

The police have also started examining the call details of the property dealer and have involved a forensic team to inspect the bullet trajectory and impact on the vehicle. “While no threat has been reported by the complainant, we are not ruling out any possibility. The timing of the complaint makes the case unusual,” said SHO Gurshinder Kaur.

The SHO added that an FIR under sections 125 of BNS, sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms act has been lodged against unidentified accused.