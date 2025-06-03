Bhopal Police sub-inspector faces action after asking gym to ban entry of Muslims

A sub-inspector in Bhopal has been removed from field duty after a video surfaced showing him allegedly instructing a gym owner to prohibit Muslims from entering the facility. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and prompted a police investigation. Following the Bajrang Dal members' complaint about the presence of Muslim trainers, Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma said a list of such gyms where Muslims impart training was being prepared. (Pic for representational purpose only)

The video shows sub-inspector Dinesh Sharma telling a gym owner, “No Muslim will come here to train or take training. I am telling you this clearly.” The comments were reportedly made after members of the right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal visited the gym, located in the Ayodhya Nagar area, and raised objections to the presence of Muslim trainers.

Police were called in to defuse the situation. It was during this intervention that Sharma allegedly made the controversial remarks, according to officials. Following the video, the Bhopal police launched an investigation. On Monday, Sharma was attached to the Police Lines an official said. An official also stated that the police department would not tolerate any actions that create tension between communities.

Following the Bajrang Dal members' complaint about the presence of Muslim trainers, Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma said a list of such gyms where Muslims impart training was being prepared.

He said there are a lot of gyms that enlist Muslim trainers, and a list of such gyms will be made, which will be given to the police. “There are a lot of gyms in Bhopal, we are enlisting, in which the trainers are Muslims. Even women should be gym trainers... We will give this list to the police in the coming times... Nobody will be permitted for love jihad now.”

He also noted that 'land jihad' is going on in the state, and the administration will take action on such cases. The BJP MP's statement came when he interacted with the media post the 'Bhopal Vileenikaran Diwas' (Bhopal Merger Day) celebrations.

(With PTI and ANI Inputs)