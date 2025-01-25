Police officers who stopped 2022 Amarnath Yatra attack win gallantry medals

New Delhi: A total of 942 police, fire, home guard and civil defence personnel were awarded medals this Republic Day, including gallantry medals for former inspector general (IG) Vijay Kumar and former senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal of Jammu and Kashmir police for eliminating a Pakistani terrorist and his Kashmiri associate in Srinagar’s Bemina areas in June 2022 before they could attack the Amarnath Yatra. A contingent of Assam Police marches past during full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025, in Guwahati, on Friday. (PTI)

Vijay Kumar is currently posted in Delhi police while Rakesh Balwal, who had also investigated the 2019 Pulwama attack during his stint in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is now deployed in Manipur.

Overall, 95 gallantry medals have been awarded this year, with most bagged by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (19 medals) and the Jammu and Kashmir police (15).

The medals for Gallantry or GM are awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

“Among the majority of the 95 gallantry awards, 28 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 28 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region, three personnel from North-East and 36 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action,” the ministry of home affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The statement said that “a total of 942 personnel of police, fire, home guard and civil defence and correctional services have been awarded gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2025.”

Among senior officers in the central investigation and intelligence agencies, National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer – Amit Kumar (currently inspector general of police) and deputy director in ministry of home affairs – Akash Jindal – have been awarded the medals for meritorious services while Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) joint director Ghanshyam Upadhyay has been awarded the medal for distinguished services.

President’s medal for distinguished service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in service and medal for meritorious service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty.