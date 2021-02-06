IND USA
Activists of United Hindu Front (UHF) hold placards and a picture of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in New Delhi on February 4, 2021, after she made comments on social media about mass farmers' protests in India.(AFP)
Police seek Google’s help in ‘toolkit’ probe

The police registered an FIR in to probe the “tookit”, which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Thursday.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:15 AM IST

The Delhi Police on Friday said they have approached Google, seeking assistance in identifying the author/creator of the “toolkit” or document, that allegedly detailed an action plan for online and offline protests associated with the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

The police registered an FIR in to probe the “tookit”, which was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Thursday. In her tweet, Thunberg supported the protest by the farmers against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament in September.

In their letter to Google, police have sought details of the IP address and details of two e-mail accounts through which the document was created. Police have also asked for the dates and identity of the person, IP addresses, who made changes to the original document after it was created, said a senior police officer who declined to be named.

“Since the toolkit was drafted using Google Docs, we have sent a letter to Google and have asked for details of the person who drafted its content and circulated it on social media platforms. It will help us trace the author’s location and the chain involved in the circulation of the toolkit. What happened in Delhi was a copy-cat version of what is mentioned in the tool kit. Tracing the owner of the tool will help us understand his/her role in the conspiracy and links to other people or groups involved in fueling the violence,” the officer said.

Separately, police are also trying to get details of the Instagram account mentioned on the original toolkit, through which a live session was screened.

On Friday morning, police commissioner SN Shrivastava chaired a meeting with top officials of the cyber cell. During the meeting, the officers discussed the line of investigation and on the steps to follow, as the investigation involves people and companies outside India.

“In the days leading to the violence on Republic Day, we identified the source of the many Twitter handles and found them to be outside India. They started using specific hashtags and uploaded fake photographs to create unrest. The toolkit was a blueprint of what was to happen. Fake news was being circulated on the social media, which fanned the tension. Take these things holistically and you will release that it was a conspiracy right from the start,” said an officer of the cyber cell.

Police take out photos of suspects in R-Day case

Delhi police have said they have acquired photographs of over 70 suspects after analysing video clips available with them. Of the 70-plus suspects, many were masked, carried sticks and metal rods, and were involved in the clashes with security personnel,

“We are in the process of identifying these suspects. Their photographs are being shared with police stations in Delhi and the adjoining states,” said an investigator who did not want to be named.

So far, the city police have arrested 124 persons while two minor boys have been apprehended in connection with the incidents of January 26 and 29 (stone-pelting between a group of men claiming to be locals and farmers). The last person arrested was Dharmendra Singh Harman, a taxi-operator, from his home south Delhi’s Arjun Nagar on Wednesday for the vandalism and violence at Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

Police have already announced a reward of 6 lakh reward on eight suspects, including Punjab actor Deep Sidhu and Jugraj Singh, identified by the police as the one who hoisted a religious flag at the Red Fort during the Republic Day violence.

“All of them are absconding and the last location of their cellphones were in Sonepat on the day of the violence,” the officer said.

Close
