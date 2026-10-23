Portion of ceiling falls, 2 hurt amid Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus redevelopment

Two passengers were injured after a portion of the ceiling near the booking hall entrance at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) collapsed on Thursday night, raising safety concerns amid ongoing redevelopment work at the heritage railway station. Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is carrying out the redevelopment work.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus is one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (HT Photo)

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CSMT is one of Mumbai’s busiest railway stations and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Its redevelopment is aimed at upgrading passenger amenities and station infrastructure while improving the overall travel experience. CSMT handles nearly 600,000-800,000 suburban and long-distance passengers daily.

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Central Railway (CR) officials said the fallen ceiling portion was part of the RLDA’s work. The portion fell around 10.05pm, leaving Vinayak Balu Hatkar, 28, and Ayan Naushad Matwankar, 24, injured. “Both were taken to St George’s Hospital, where they were being treated in the casualty department. Further investigations and clinical assessments were underway,” said a CR official.

Hatkar sustained a 3-4 cm laceration on the right side of his scalp, in the parietal region. The wound was sutured at the hospital. Matwankar suffered a laceration over his left upper eyelid, abrasions on his right shoulder blade and neck, and pain and swelling in his right ankle.

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{{^usCountry}} The condition of the affected area and whether any restrictions would be imposed near the booking hall entrance remained unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The condition of the affected area and whether any restrictions would be imposed near the booking hall entrance remained unclear. {{/usCountry}}