Prem Singh Chandumajra quits SAD (Punar Surjit), likely to return to Badal-led party

Akali leader and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), dealing a blow to the Giani Harpreet Singh-led breakaway faction ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Chandumajra is likely to return to the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

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Chandumajra is likely to return to the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

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In his resignation, Chandumajra stressed that the coming together of all Akali and Panthic groups on a common platform to safeguard the interests of Punjab and the 'Panth' is the need of the hour.

He further said the public response given by SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh to his appeal for 'Panthic' unity has made him realise that "our thinking, ideology and working style are not aligned".

"In view of this, I have decided to part ways with Akali Dal (Punar Surjit). My commitment to safeguarding the interests of the Panth, Punjab, Punjabiat and the rights of Punjab remains as firm as ever," he further said.

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{{^usCountry}} Before Chandumajra, several other leaders had earlier parted ways with the SAD (Punar Surjit), which is the breakaway faction of the Badal-led SAD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before Chandumajra, several other leaders had earlier parted ways with the SAD (Punar Surjit), which is the breakaway faction of the Badal-led SAD. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, former minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, former Akali MLA Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Barjinder Singh Brar quit SAD (Punar Surjit).

Rakhra joined AAP, Ayali joined the Akali Dal Waris De and Brar returned to the Akali Dal.

SAD (Punar Surjit) was formed last year by rebel Akali leaders, who were against the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

SAD on Wednesday welcomed Chandumajra's decision to resign from the Punar Surjit Dal and make a clarion call for Panthic unity.

Talking to newsmen after a meeting of the party's election manifesto committee, SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said Chandumajra decided to work for the betterment of Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiat.

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He urged all Panthic leaders to unite under the SAD umbrella and work together as a team for the people of Punjab and the state.

Bhunder also urged senior leaders who had moved away from the party in the past to rejoin the party for the sake of Punjab and hoped that in the coming days, all these senior leaders would rejoin their mother party.