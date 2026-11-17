A wide range of issues, including rail, road, and air connectivity, infrastructure development, cooperation, and trade and tourism, will feature during Prime Minister Balendra Shah's proposed official visit to India, Nepal Ministry of Foreign Affairs sources said on Tuesday.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who is expected to make his first official bilateral foreign visit to India, with the ministry preparing for a Delhi visit on November 22. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah, who took office on March 27, has not yet undertaken an official bilateral foreign visit. He travelled to the United States in September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lok Bahadur Chetri said the ministry is engaged in necessary preparations for Shah's forthcoming visit. According to Foreign Ministry sources, Shah will visit Delhi on November 22. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Deep Dive What issues are expected to be discussed during Balendra Shah’s India visit? The talks are expected to cover trade, tourism, infrastructure and connectivity, including cooperation on rail, road and air links. Energy, agriculture and border security may also feature. Which connectivity projects could feature during the Nepal-India talks? The agenda may include the Janakpurdham-Ayodhya train service, new air routes for Pokhara and Gautam Buddha international airports, and border infrastructure such as integrated check posts. Power transmission links and optical fibre connectivity are also priorities. What flood reconstruction assistance will Nepal seek from India? Nepal is expected to seek grants and concessional loans to rebuild infrastructure, including road sections and bridges damaged by the Bhotekoshi flood. The related coverage also describes a broader request for Indian credit, grants and reconstruction support.

Shah had received an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India when the government led by the Rastriya Swatantra Party leader was formed in March, around six months after the youth-led Gen Z protest toppled the KP Sharma Oli government in September last year.

Shah's first visit to India may last two or three days, the sources said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Connectivity is one of the major priority areas that would get attention during bilateral talks, which may include expanding air, road, and railway connectivity, as well as power transmission lines and optical fibre, the sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Connectivity is one of the major priority areas that would get attention during bilateral talks, which may include expanding air, road, and railway connectivity, as well as power transmission lines and optical fibre, the sources said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Construction of border infrastructure such as integrated check posts and petroleum pipelines is another important area for cooperation that would come up during the high-level discussions, the ministry sources said.

Nepal would also seek grant assistance and concessional loans from India to build infrastructure and reconstruct road sections and bridges damaged by the Bhotekoshi flood in August.

Also read: Nepal in talks with China to reopen Tatopani border point

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dozens of bridges were damaged during the devastating flood that killed at least 1,500 people and left over 5,000 missing.

Tourism promotion, agricultural development, and border security are other important areas that may come up during bilateral discussions. Nepal will also seek new air routes from India to help fully operationalise its two airports, Pokhara International Airport and Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa.

The weekly train service connecting Janakpurdham in Nepal and Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, India, covering around 600 km distance, will be inaugurated during Prime Minister Shah's visit, Foreign Ministry sources said.

Prime Minister Shah, 35, will be accompanied by at least four ministers, which may include the foreign minister, minister for finance, minister for infrastructure, minister for tourism and civil aviation and minister for energy and water resources.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A small number of businessmen and industrialists will also join Shah's entourage to hold discussions with the private sector in India and explore business and investment opportunities.

It has been a longstanding practice for newly elected Nepali prime ministers to make India their first official bilateral foreign destination, although the convention is not an absolute rule. Former prime minister KP Sharma Oli broke with the practice in 2024 by visiting China first.