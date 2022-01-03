President Kovind appoints four judges for Calcutta and Bombay high courts

President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana appointed additional judges Aniruddha Roy, Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Kulkarni as judges of Calcutta high court and Bombay high court.

Roy will become a judge of Calcutta High Court after being recommended by the Supreme Court collegium as a permanent judge of the high court in December 2021.

In a statement, the law ministry said, "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aniruddha Roy, Additional Judge of the Calcutta High court, to be a Judge of the Calcutta High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office"

On December 14, last year, Jamdar, Borkar and Kulkarni were appointed as judges of the Bombay high court. Abhay Ahuja will become an additional judge.

In India, additional judges are appointed under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution, usually when the active judges of the high court are absent or unable to carry out their duties or when the workload of the HC increases. They can be made a judge of a high court by the President after talks with the chief justice and governor.