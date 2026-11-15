President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tributes to Birsa Munda

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid floral tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda in the Parliament House complex on the occasion of his 151st birth anniversary.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid tributes at the statue of the tribal freedom fighter.
A tribal dance troupe performed on the occasion.
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Prime Minister Modi also joined the performers in playing the 'kartal', a traditional wooden percussion instrument fitted with brass or steel cymbals.
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The occasion is also observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, honouring the contributions and legacy of India's tribal communities.