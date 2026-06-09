J’khand remembers Birsa Munda on 126th death anniversary

Jharkhand on Tuesday observed the 126th Martyrdom Day of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, iconic tribal freedom fighter who fiercely championed tribal identity, dignity, and land rights. Dignitaries, officials, and political paid rich tributes to the legendary leader, popularly revered as ‘Dharti Aaba’ (Father of the Earth). Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, CM Hemant Soren and his wife MLA Kalpana Soren after paying tributes to Birsa Munda in Ranchi on Tuesday (HT PHOTO)

The day was marked by extensive garlanding ceremonies at his statue in Lok Bhawan, his final resting place at the Kokar Memorial Site, Birsa Chowk, and the Distillery Pool in Ranchi.

Governor Santosh Gangwar and CM Hemant Soren led the state in paying homage by visiting several memorial sites. Highlighting the late revolutionary’s everlasting impact, the Governor noted: “Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda dedicated his life to the uplift of tribal society, self-respect, and the national interest. His indomitable courage, sacrifice, and struggle remain a source of inspiration for all. He gave a new direction to social awareness and national consciousness, and his thoughts will continue to guide future generations.”

Addressing the media, CM Soren reflected deeply on Birsa Munda’s timeless legacy.

“Even after 125 years, ‘Dharti Aaba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda continues to be remembered across the nation by people from all walks of life, including the tribal community. It is undoubtedly of great significance to honour and remember such an inspiring figure.”

Soren further added: “The struggles, ideals, and the path shown by Birsa Munda would always serve as an inspiration to us. The history he created will be remembered for centuries to come. Just as we do every year, we have gathered here to remember him and pay our respects at his memorial, and will continue to do so in the future.”

Leaders from various political groups used the occasion to echo Birsa Munda’s call to protect “Jal, Jungle, aur Zameen” (water, forests, and land) while addressing modern-day societal struggles.

State Congress general secretary Alok Kumar Dubey praised the leader’s unwavering resolve against oppression. “Bhagwan Birsa Munda dedicated his entire life to protecting tribal dignity against British rule. He never compromised in the face of injustice and oppression and sacrificed his life while writing an immortal chapter of resistance,” he said.

Party’s state general secretary Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo remarked that Munda’s courage should inspire today’s society “to fight corruption, crime, and injustice with the same spirit.”

Aditya Vikram Jaiswal, whose ancestors historically donated the land for the Kokar Memorial Site, pledged his continued support toward the beautification and expansion of the historical area.

The All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Party organised a massive tribute meeting at Kokar, where chief spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat and central vice president Praveen Prabhakar garlanded the leader’s statue.

Calling for renewed grassroots activism, Prabhakar stated: “There is a pressing need for another ‘Ulgulan’ (great uprising) to fight for the rights, dignity, and identity of the people of Jharkhand. His life stands as a symbol of the fight for social justice, and we must remain committed to protecting the interests of the indigenous (moolvasi) and tribal communities.”

BJP state president Aditya Sahu paid tributes at the Kokar site, describing the revolutionary as a deity without whom no programme in Jharkhand commenced.

Expressing concern over current governance, Sahu remarked: “The state has been nurtured by the blood, sweat, and movements of Bhagwan Birsa. However, Jharkhand is currently passing through a critical phase. We pray to Bhagwan Birsa Munda to deliver the people here from the atrocities and injustices they are facing.”

Marking the occasion at the party headquarters, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Kailash Yadav underlined how Birsa Munda’s historic agitation shook the foundations of the British empire. “It was the direct result of the struggle led by ‘Dharti Aaba’ that the British were forced to enact the Chotanagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act of 1908, which restricted the illegal transfer of tribal land to outsiders,” he said.

Tributes were also paid by CPI(ML) state secretary Manoj Bhakt along with party members at Dombari Buru in Khunti and Kokar. Leaders collectively emphasised that Birsa Munda’s martyrdom was celebrated not just within Jharkhand, but across multiple Indian states as a symbol of anti-colonial resistance and indigenous pride.

Birsa Munda passed away at a young age of 24 on June 9, 1900, in Ranchi Jail. More than a century later, his life story remains a vital pillar of India’s tribal heritage and national consciousness.