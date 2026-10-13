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Prices of pulses soar amid supply crunch and adverse weather

Adverse weather, lower supplies and costlier imports are lifting Indian pulse prices, with pigeon pea nearing 2023-24 highs.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 00:30:31 IST
By Pallavi Singhal, New Delhi
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Pigeon pea (arhar) prices are moving towards their 2023-24 highs, when retail prices crossed 200 per kg, as adverse weather, lower supplies and rising import costs push up prices, according to a report by the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA). This rise in prices is also being witnessed in other pulses such as black gram and chickpeas as domestic production is expected to fall and a falling rupee is seen pushing up import costs.

Prices of pulses soar amid supply crunch and adverse weather
Prices of pulses soar amid supply crunch and adverse weather

Wholesale pigeon pea prices rose sharply in the last week. Prices in the key market of Akola, Maharashtra were 108-108.25 per kg. In Gulbarga region of Karnataka, they reached 103-113 per kg. Prices in these markets rose by 17-19 per kg over the past month in some cases, according to the IPGA data.

The latest rally comes amid concerns over the kharif pigeon pea crop in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where adverse weather and dry conditions have affected crop prospects.

The national average retail price of pigeon pea stood at 127.90 per kg on October 11, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

Black gram prices have also risen because of limited supplies from Myanmar, higher export offers and delays in shipments through Chennai port.

Imported Myanmar fair average quality (FAQ) black gram was quoted at 101 per kg in Delhi on October 10, up from 88.75 a month earlier. Domestic black gram prices have increased despite fresh arrivals. According to IPGA, around 60-70% of the new crop arrivals have been of poor to average quality, causing prices to rise.

Meanwhile, chickpea prices are also showing an uptick ahead of the rabi sowing season, supported by buying from traders and mills, festival demand for dal and gram flour, and lower arrivals.

Pressure may rise in coming months as the next crop outlook remains uncertain. In Maharashtra and Karnataka, low soil moisture and deficient rainfall could affect chickpea sowing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Pallavi Singhal

Pallavi Singhal covers agriculture, food policy and the rural economy from New Delhi. Over the past four years, she has reported extensively on farm policy, food inflation, procurement, agri-markets and rural livelihoods. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked at Moneycontrol and Informist. A journalism post-graduate, she started as a trainee reporter in 2019 with The Indian Express, Chandigarh. Away from the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and crime fiction—preferably mysteries easier to crack than government policy.

Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
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