PM Modi says this month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired on June 18

ByHT News Desk
Jun 13, 2023 08:26 PM IST

Usually, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held on the last Sunday of every month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that this month's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme will take place on June 18.

“This month’s #MannKiBaat programme will take place on Sunday, 18th June. It is always a delight to receive your inputs. Share your inputs on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800”, the prime minister tweeted.

Usually, the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held on the last Sunday of every month. The reason why it has been scheduled early because PM Modi will embark on a state visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

The prime minister is likely to lead the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 at the United Nations in New York, which is expected to witness substantial participation of the international committee. Modi will also meet top business leaders during his visit and engage with leaders across the American political spectrum.

The prime minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress during his state visit. Few days ago, Modi had accepted the invite of Congressional leaders to address the joint session.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress”, he had tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Mann Ki Baat (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi address Mann Ki Baat (File photo)

pm modi mann ki baat
