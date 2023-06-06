Home / India News / ‘Honoured to accept’: PM Modi on invitation to address US Congress

'Honoured to accept': PM Modi on invitation to address US Congress

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2023 09:12 PM IST

It will be the second time that PM Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress, the first being in 2016.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to Twitter to US Speaker Kevin McCarthy's invitation to address the US Congress during his state visit to the United States on June 22.

“Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy, @LeaderMcConnell, @SenSchumer, and @RepJeffries for the gracious invitation. I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress”, the prime minister tweeted.

“We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity”, he added.

"On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honour to invite you (Prime Minister Modi) to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22," the congressional leaders had said in a statement.

“Your historic address to a Joint Meeting of the Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship between the US and India," according to the statement.

It will be the second time that PM Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress, the first being in 2016. Seven years ago, he was the fifth Indian premier to address the joint session of US Congress, the others being Manmohan Singh (2005), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (2000), PV Narasimha Rao (1994) and Rajiv Gandhi (1985).

File Photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing the joint meeting of US Congress in 2016
File Photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing the joint meeting of US Congress in 2016

    HT News Desk

pm modi
