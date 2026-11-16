Prince William praises India for balancing growth and sustainability: ‘Rang birangi duniya’

Britain's Prince William on Monday praised India's efforts to balance economic growth with environmental protection, saying the country had shown that emerging economies can achieve both prosperity and sustainability.

Prince William addressed guests at the Earthshot Prize Assembly at the Jio World Convention Centre. 15 finalists also attended. (Raju Shinde/HT)

Addressing the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly in Mumbai, the Prince of Wales said India offered a picture of “colour, complexity and possibility”. He spotlighted the country's achievements in renewable energy and the work of Indian organisations developing practical solutions to environmental challenges.

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"Too often, the world's emerging economies are presented with false choices -- growth or the environment, prosperity or protection. But India shows us a different picture," William said.

Deep Dive What did Prince William mean by “Rang Birangi Duniya” in his speech about India? The Hindi phrase means “a world full of colour.” William used it to describe a future that moves beyond false choices between economic growth and environmental protection. What achievements did Prince William cite as evidence of India’s progress in clean energy? He said India reached its target of sourcing 50% of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also noted that India’s solar capacity had increased more than 50-fold in little over a decade. How are Indian Earthshot Prize projects helping communities and the environment? Takachar turns agricultural and forest waste into products such as fuel and fertiliser, helping reduce smoke and increase farmers’ incomes. Mahila Housing Trust supports women coping with extreme heat, while Mahindra Last Mile Mobility makes electric rickshaws an affordable transport option.

Invoking the Hindi phrase "Rang Birangi Duniya", meaning a world full of colour, he called for a future that moves beyond the idea that economic development and environmental protection cannot coexist.

"There is a phrase in Hindi: 'Rang Birangi Duniya'. A world full of colour. Perhaps that is how we should see the future. Not in black and white, and not presented as a series of false choices between people and the planet, prosperity and nature, but in all its colours. A world in which solutions can come from anywhere," he said.

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William highlights India's renewable energy progress

{{^usCountry}} Pointing to India's achievements in the clean energy sector, William noted that the country had reached its target of sourcing 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also said that India's solar capacity had increased more than 50-fold in little over a decade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pointing to India's achievements in the clean energy sector, William noted that the country had reached its target of sourcing 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources five years ahead of schedule. He also said that India's solar capacity had increased more than 50-fold in little over a decade. {{/usCountry}}

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"But this transformation is about more than energy. It is about people finding better ways to live," he said.

William also noted that India produced more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country.

Prince William praises Indian Earthshot finalists

The Prince spoke of the work of Delhi-based social enterprise Takachar, which became the Earthshot Prize's first-ever winner in the 'Clean Our Air' category in 2021.

Takachar developed portable, tractor-mounted technology that converts agricultural and forest waste, which would otherwise be burned, into marketable products such as fuel and fertiliser.

William said the innovation had helped reduce smoke by 98 per cent while also increasing farmers' incomes.

He also drew attention to two Indian organisations among the 2026 Earthshot finalists -- Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

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"Mahila Housing Trust are empowering low-income women to cope with extreme heat through practical solutions such as cooler roofs and affordable insurance. And Mahindra, Last Mile Mobility, is making electric rickshaws an affordable choice whilst cleaning the air for people living in big cities across the country," he said.

Describing these initiatives as solutions that directly improve people's lives, William said that environmental action could not be the responsibility of one country alone. "These are not distant environmental ambitions. They are solutions that improve lives. But this is not India's responsibility alone," he said.

Calls for global cooperation on climate action

William asked countries, businesses and communities to learn from one another and support innovations that could be expanded across the world. Referring to the finalists working in areas ranging from cleaner transport and agricultural insurance to renewable energy and tackling dangerous chemicals, he said no single country or organisation had all the answers.

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"We must learn from one another. Because when a solution works, others must follow. It took the world almost 70 years to install its first terawatt of solar power. The second took just two years. That is how change gathers momentum -- one breakthrough makes the next easier, until what once seemed impossible becomes inevitable," he said.

Acknowledging that significant environmental challenges remained, the Prince said countries could not afford to wait for universal agreement before taking action.

"But we cannot wait for everyone to agree before we act. We all want clean air to breathe, a chance to build good lives, and a natural world that endures for our children and grandchildren. These are not ambitions that divide us. They are ambitions that unite us," he added.

What is the Earthshot Prize?

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Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is a 10-year initiative aimed at accelerating environmental recovery by identifying and supporting solutions to some of the world's biggest environmental challenges.

It focuses on five areas: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste-free World and Fix Our Climate.

Each year, five winners are selected from 15 finalists, with each receiving GBP 1 million to help develop and expand their solutions.

The 2026 edition marks the first time the awards are being held in India. Mumbai will host the sixth Earthshot Prize Awards Night on November 17.

According to the British High Commission, Prince William and Princess Kate are scheduled to attend the awards ceremony on November 17-18. The visit marks their second official trip to India.

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