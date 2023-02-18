'Prithvi Shaw was drunk, didn't know who he was': Sapna Gill tells court

Sapna Gill, a social media influencer who was arrested in a case of an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car, told a Mumbai court that she did not know him and never asked for a selfie with him, news agencies ANI and PTI reported.

Gill was produced before the Andheri court on Friday which sent her to police custody till February 20.

The influencer claimed that Shaw and his friend asked her not to file a police complaint, said sorry, and left. On the claim that the incident took place after she asked for a selfie with Shaw, Gill said, “I do not know him, nor I have ever seen him. I never asked for a selfie with him.”

It was argued on behalf of Gill's lawyer referring to media reports that Shaw has a habit of alcohol and that is why he has been banned by the BCCI.

“Sapna didn't say anything like give ₹50,000 and end the case. There is no proof of this. Sapna is an influencer, after 15 hours Prithvi Shaw gets the complaint done through his friend in the police… why it was not done on the same day?” ANI quoted the lawyer a saying in the court.

“My friend had asked him for the selfie. I didn't know he is a cricketer. We were only two and Prithvi shaw was with his eight friends. It's all wrong that they had food in the hotel, we were partying in the club, and he was drunk. The police asked us to end the matter,” Gill claimed.

Gill's lawyer told the media that Shaw's allegations are false.

“Today, we put our stand in the court that the allegations levelled by Prithvi Shaw are all wrong. In the next hearing, we will demand judicial custody of Sapna and as soon as the court grants it, we will appeal for bail, police have added Section 387,” he said.

Shaw was allegedly manhandled and his car was attacked with a baseball bat outside a hotel in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, following an argument with Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur after the batman refused to click more selfies with the influencer in the early hours of Wednesday.

Thakur and others are yet to be traced, two of the accused who had allegedly chased the cricketer's car as he headed for Oshiwara police station after the incident were held on Friday, an official told PTI.

The main accused in the case had called both these men to the spot, he said, adding that their role in the attack had been established.

On Thursday, based on a complaint lodged by Shaw's friend and flatmate Ashish Yadav, Oshiwara Police registered a case against Gill, her friend Thakur and six others under Indian Penal Code sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation).

(With inputs from agencies)

