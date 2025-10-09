Private plane crashes in UP's Farrukhabad after losing control during take-off

Kanpur: A major mishap was narrowly averted on Thursday morning after a private aircraft skidded off the runway at Mohammadabad airstrip in Farrukhabad and came to a halt just short of the boundary wall. All six onboard, including four passengers and two pilots, escaped unhurt. Private aircraft veers off runway in UP; pilots and passengers safe(HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 11.15 am when the aircraft, operated by Jetserve Aviation began its take-off roll. However, after covering approximately 400 metres on the runway, the plane veered off course and lost alignment, finally stopping near the perimeter wall.

According to officials, the aircraft was a twin-engine charter plane (2+6 configuration). It was scheduled to take off for Bhopal. Pilots Nasib Baman and Prateek Fernandes were in control at the time of the incident.

The passengers onboard included Ajay Arora, Deputy Managing Director of Woodpecker Green Agri Nutripad Pvt Ltd, who had arrived with a team to assess the upcoming beer manufacturing unit in the Khimsepur industrial area. Also on board were Sumit Sharma, from SBI, Rakesh Tikku,vice president (operations), and Manish Pandey, UP project head.

Police and administrative officials, including SDM Sadar Rajnikant Pandey, CO Ajay Verma, and Mohammadabad police, rushed to the site soon after the incident. A fire brigade was also dispatched as a precautionary measure.

Mohammadabad Kotwali SHO Vinod Shukla said preliminary reports suggest low air pressure in one of the aircraft’s wheels may have caused it to stray from the runway. “All passengers are safe and have since departed by car,” he added.

It was later confirmed that the group had arrived in Farrukhabad on Wednesday and was scheduled to return on Thursday morning when the incident occurred.

A video shared by ANI showing the aftermath of the Farrukhabad plane crash captures the aircraft lying on the ground, with its wings and propeller clearly visible.

The aircraft appears to have sustained limited damage. However, the front portion of the plane is noticeably inclined toward the ground.