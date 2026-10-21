Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan alleges Bikaner House pulled down his protest pics ahead of exhibition

Visual artist Raihan Rajiv Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and nephew of Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday alleged that the management of Bikaner House in New Delhi asked him to remove several artworks depicting student-led protests in the capital.
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In a social media post, Vadra said he was asked to take down most of the artworks ahead of his solo exhibition, No Idea Is Final. He said the management had reportedly objected to the content of the photographs.
Vadra refuses to take down Tiranga photos
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“Apparently the content is ‘objectionable’,” Vadra wrote, referring to the images documenting youth protests in Delhi.
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He further alleged that the management directed him to remove two photographs featuring the Indian national flag, or the Tiranga. However, the artist said he had refused to comply with the instruction.
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He further alleged that the management directed him to remove two photographs featuring the Indian national flag, or the Tiranga. However, the artist said he had refused to comply with the instruction.
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“I have refused. I will not take down a picture of the Indian flag,” he said in his post.
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Despite the dispute, Vadra said the exhibition would proceed, albeit with only part of the collection on display for the time being. He also indicated that he would look for another venue to exhibit the photographs that had allegedly been removed.
“The show will go on in part for now, but I will find another venue and display the entire collection of protest photos,” he wrote.
"I made it clear that in view of the fact that I had shared the detailed proposal and layout of the show well in advance with the Bikaner house management it was incorrect on their part to request the removal of 50% of the artworks less than 24 hours before the opening of the show," he added.
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Earlier, Raihan Vadra documented the ongoing protests in Delhi through a series of noir-style photographs.
The photographs show tense scenes in central Delhi, including police personnel detaining protesters. One of the images prominently features Rahul Gandhi standing amid the crowd.
The protests are being led by opposition parties, which are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The protesters are also calling for the withdrawal of changes being carried out under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.
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Home/India News/Priyanka Gandhi's son Raihan alleges Bikaner House pulled down his protest pics ahead of exhibition
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