Kochi, The Kerala High Court has directed the SIT probing the alleged irregularities in connection with procurement and supply of Milma ghee to Sabarimala to pursue all relevant leads and examine the involvement of every person who may have played a role in the matter.

Probe everyone's involvement on irregularities in Milma ghee supply to Sabarimala: HC to SIT

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The direction was issued by a bench of justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and K V Jayakumar after perusing the report, regarding the probe so far, placed before it by the Special Investigation Team .

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The court noted that according to the report, the investigating team has been able to identify the principal accused involved in the matter and that some of the accused have approached the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

"The report further indicates that the investigating agency is examining the possible involvement of other officers and employees of the Travancore Devaswom Board."

"It is stated that the call data records and details of financial transactions pertaining to the relevant period have been obtained and are being examined," it further noted.

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{{^usCountry}} It also observed that even the role of senior officials of the Board and Milma was also being investigated in detail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also observed that even the role of senior officials of the Board and Milma was also being investigated in detail. {{/usCountry}}

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"We expect the investigating agency to pursue all relevant leads and examine the involvement of every person who may have played a role in the alleged irregularities, irrespective of their official position or status," the bench said.

It also said that it was satisfied with the progress of the probe so far as it was proceeding in the "proper direction".

"We expect the investigating agency to pursue the investigation in a thorough and impartial manner and take it to its logical conclusion," the court said.

The High Court had ordered a vigilance probe into the matter as it was of the prima facie view that the materials collected during the preliminary enquiry by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer indicated the possibility of a coordinated action involving certain members of the Travancore Devaswom Board and officials in connection with the supply of ghee from Milma.

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The court had also prima facie opined that this had resulted in substantial financial loss to the Board and the possible supply of substandard ghee for the preparation of 'Aravana' a payasam made out of jaggery and rice which is given as 'prasadam' to devotees at the Lord Ayyappa temple.

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