A probe into the killing of a police officer during a late-night vehicle check in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday has led investigators to an interstate liquor-smuggling syndicate, with links in Gujarat, a dry state, officials said.

Investigations suggested the syndicate procured liquor through licensed outlets in Madhya Pradesh to send it to Gujarat.

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The network, the Madhya Pradesh officials added, used licensed liquor outlets, concealed transport routes and specially modified vehicles to ferry illicit consignments across state borders. The role of seven people, including a Gujarat-based operator and a Congress leader from Harda, have so far emerged in the probe that was initiated after Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri was allegedly run over while attempting to inspect a truck carrying illegal liquor. The Congress leader are among those arrested.

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On Tuesday, chief minister Mohan Yadav held a special meeting and directed police personnel to initiate action against the liquor mafia in the state. "Police officials have been instructed to take concerted action across the entire state to curb the transportation, storage, and sale of illicit liquor. Strict action should be taken against anyone found to be involved in these activities,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Puri was allegedly run over by a truck that was evading inspection on the Indore-Betul highway near Sandalpur Phata in Dewas district late on Sunday, officials said. The police had received information on the transportation of a large consignment of illicit liquor from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat, prompting Puri to approach the truck that was parked near a dhaba for an inspection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Puri was allegedly run over by a truck that was evading inspection on the Indore-Betul highway near Sandalpur Phata in Dewas district late on Sunday, officials said. The police had received information on the transportation of a large consignment of illicit liquor from Timarni in Harda district to Gujarat, prompting Puri to approach the truck that was parked near a dhaba for an inspection. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, the driver accelerated the vehicle and deliberately ran over Puri to escape. Constable Sohan Jat was injured when the driver allegedly attempted to run him over. The truck was later found abandoned near Sandalpur and subsequently seized. More than 1,800 litres of liquor concealed in secret compartments inside the vehicle was recovered, the police said.

How the syndicate operated

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Investigations suggested the syndicate procured liquor through licensed outlets in Madhya Pradesh to send it to Gujarat, where an alcohol ban has been in force since 1960. "The liquor allegedly originated from shops in Timarni operated under licences linked to one Patendra Jaiswal. The stock was siphoned off and transported through a structured network involving suppliers, transporters and distributors," special director general of police Upendra Jain said.

The smugglers allegedly used trucks fitted with chambers to conceal the liquor cartons beneath legitimate cargo, the investigators said. Escort vehicles were also used to monitor police movement and facilitate the safe passage of the consignments. "The liquor was reportedly transported through western Madhya Pradesh districts before being handed over for further movement towards Gujarat," said an investigating officer, seeking anonymity.

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The probe also found that Khategaon assembly in-charge and Congress leader Rahul Jaiswal managed operational activities and financial transactions, while the other members of the network handled sourcing, transportation and delivery of consignments.

"Rahul Jaiswal is the kingpin of the smuggling network. He coordinated the movement of liquor and handled the distribution of proceeds among members of the syndicate. Rahul Jaiswal, Manish Jaiswal from Indore and Mohin Jaiswal from Gujarat each have a 30% partnership, while liquor contractor Patendra Jaiswal from Barwani has only 10%. Rahul Jaiswal collected the entire amount from the illicit liquor business and distributed the shares to everyone. An employee Vijay Rao, a resident of Indore, was arrested and he confessed that he used to work in the illicit liquor smuggling network for Rahul Jaiswal,” Dewas superintendent of police Aditya Mishra said.

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There was no immediate comment from the Congress leader at the time of filing this report.

An Alirajpur-based transporter Keram Singh allegedly made arrangements for trucks used in transporting the liquor, the police said.

Who are the accused?

Truck driver Gajendra alias Akku Rawat of Alirajpur has been accused of mowing down Puri. He was arrested from Alirajpur two days after the incident, following a brief encounter with the Dewas police.

Besides, the police have also arrested Keram Singh, Rahul Jaiswal and Vijay Rao while Manish and Mohin are absconding. The FIR has been registered against various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Excise Act.

At the same time, Timarni assistant district excise officer Amar Singh Baghel and two excise constables have been suspended for alleged negligence, the police said. The Harda administration has also suspended licences of three liquor shops operated by Patendra Jaiswal.

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