Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that protesters must focus on finding constructive solutions rather than creating divisions in society as he addressed a range of social concerns and global challenges at the annual Vijayadashami event

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Tuesday. (ANI)

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His reference to the protests came against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janta Party and the Congress’s agitations demanding the chief election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal. Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets seeking Kumar’s removal and the scrapping of the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) over alleged irregularities.

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Speaking at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on the occasion of the organisation’s 101st anniversary, he cited protests in India and Western countries, describing them as part of a disruptive cultural storm coming from the West that opposes systemic conduct and institutional security. “We are hearing such news from France. We know what happened in Nepal, Bangladesh too,” he said. “Such things are happening in India too, but a problem is rarely solved with agitation.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bhagwat accused certain global powers and domestic forces of actively trying to weaken India and exploit social differences. He urged people not to let cheap publicity overcome their wisdom, emphasising that national unity and society’s rise as a whole provide the best solutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhagwat accused certain global powers and domestic forces of actively trying to weaken India and exploit social differences. He urged people not to let cheap publicity overcome their wisdom, emphasising that national unity and society’s rise as a whole provide the best solutions. {{/usCountry}}

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Bhagwat said that changing governments or regimes has historically never resolved a country’s deep-seated problems, citing past and present political upheavals in nations to illustrate his point. He noted similar agitational politics is happening in India.

Bhagwat cautioned that it is extremely rare for complex societal problems to be solved purely through street agitations. He alleged that certain narrow-minded global powers and domestic political opponents are actively trying to weaken India. Bhagwat said that these external and internal forces exploit existing social differences, amplify feelings of victimhood and public dissatisfaction, and attempt to distance citizens from the collective social order.

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He said such efforts are designed to foster hatred toward governance systems and create widespread disorder. Bhagwat observed with satisfaction that the younger generation is displaying a growing sense of national pride, which he said has become a matter of concern for forces seeking to dismantle India’s stability.

Bhagwat called for an immediate and strict ban on drugs and narcotics, announcing that the RSS will actively work on combating this menace. He advocated for the proper regulation of OTT content to safeguard cultural values and protect younger audiences.

Bhagwat highlighted India’s civilizational ethos. He described the nation as a land of rich diversity, noting that the traditional character of Indian society has always been to accept and protect pluralism. He recalled the historical hardships India faced during periods of foreign invasions when oppressive rulers unleashed terror on those following their traditional faiths.

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He referred to the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas Ji Maharaj, praising how he fearlessly spread the message of devotion, spiritual steadfastness, and social harmony during times of extreme fear, boosting the morale of society and preserving its core values.

Bhagwat paid tribute to Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati Maharaj, whose birth centenary is being celebrated, recognising his lifelong dedication to serving tribal communities in Odisha and awakening them to the importance of protecting their heritage. He referenced the ongoing bicentenary celebrations of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule.

Earlier, Bhagwat performed traditional shastra puja (weapon worship) at the Vijayadashami Utsav. Eminent journalist and Dainik Jagran Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Gupta was the chief guest at the event. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, were among others who attended the event.