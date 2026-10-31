New Delhi, Public administration is at a critical juncture today, and governance is increasingly expected to be faster, citizen-centric, technology-enabled, data-driven and outcome-oriented, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

Public administration at critical juncture; governance should be faster, citizen-centric: VP

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The vice-president also emphasised that good governance should not be measured merely by economic growth but also by its impact on people's happiness, living standards and overall well-being.

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Noting that India's administrative structures largely evolved when the country was predominantly rural, and agriculture was the principal source of livelihood, Radhakrishnan said that with the country undergoing rapid transformation, administrative systems must also be reoriented to address emerging realities.

He made the comments in his address during the Annual General Body meeting of the Indian Institute of Public Administration in Delhi.

"Public administration is at a critical juncture...governance today is increasingly expected to be faster, citizen-centric, technology-enabled, data-driven and outcome-oriented.

"Effective public administration requires seamless coordination among the Central government, state governments and district-level administration. Governance could deliver meaningful results only when different levels of administration worked together with a shared vision and common purpose," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The vice president emphasised the importance of exploring improved governance methods to address future needs. He asserted that enhancing administration is essential for achieving good governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The vice president emphasised the importance of exploring improved governance methods to address future needs. He asserted that enhancing administration is essential for achieving good governance. {{/usCountry}}

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Noting that 'Viksit Bharat' is possible only when individual successes are complemented by collective achievement, the vice president stated that a team's success depends on each member giving their best, which can significantly benefit society.

He called for a continuous search for new and better governance methods to meet future demands.

"Unless the administration improves, good governance will be there only in the dreams or on the papers," he said.

The vice president stressed that genuine good governance can only emerge when the administration improves.

Administrators must take ownership of their roles, and we should encourage them to strive for the betterment of their respective areas, he said.

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The vice-president emphasised the need for a balanced and pragmatic approach towards environmental protection and economic development. He stressed that natural resources must be utilised judiciously for the betterment of people while ensuring environmental sustainability.

The vice-president urged IIPA to focus its work on the changing role of civil services in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"India's administrative structures had largely evolved when the country was predominantly rural, and agriculture was the principal source of livelihood. However, with the country undergoing rapid transformation, administrative systems must also be reoriented to address emerging realities. I urge IIPA to take the lead in this important endeavour and prepare the next generation of civil servants," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.