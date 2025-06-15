Pune bridge originally built for farmers 30 yrs ago collapsed under tourist load; 2 dead: MLA

The bridge over Indrayani River in Maharashtra's Pune district, which collapsed on Sunday afternoon, was built 30 years ago for the movement of farmers, NCP MLA Sunil Shelke has said. People stand near an iron bridge over the Indrayani river after it collapsed, in Pune district, Maharashtra, Sunday, June 15.(PTI)

Shelke told the news agency ANI that the bridge was periodically repaired, and tourists were prohibited from entering it.

He said that the bridge collapsed due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers.

“This bridge was constructed for the movement of farmers 30 years ago. But due to the excessive load of tourists and two-wheelers, this bridge collapsed. 2 people have died,” Shelke said, according to ANI.

Also Read | Pune tourist spot plunges into chaos after bridge collapse | Video

“Pimpri-Chinchwad and NDRF are fully supporting. We used to repair it time to time and had denied the entry of tourists... but they came here and the tragedy took place...” he added.

Pune bridge collapse



While several people are feared to have been swept away in the currents, the police have confirmed the death of two people so far.

The accident took place at around 3:30pm on Sunday when many visitors were present near the Kundamala area in Maval tehsil for the weekend.

Two teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed and are carrying out search and rescue operations at the site.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that 32 people were injured, including six who are in critical condition and have been admitted to the hospital.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis said on X.

The chief minister further said he had spoken with the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the concerned Tehsildar.

He said a search was launched on a war footing as some people were swept away and NDRF has been deployed at the spot.