Pune tourist spot plunges into chaos after bridge collapse | Video

An iron bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed on Sunday afternoon at a popular tourist spot in Pune district, plunging the area into chaos. Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said the iron bridge on the Indrayani River was about 30-years-old. (HT Photo)

While several people are feared to have been swept away in the currents, the police have confirmed the death of one person so far. Two people were rescued and have been hospitalised. Follow Pune bridge collapse news live updates

The accident took place at around 3:30pm on Sunday when many visitors were present near the Kundamala area in Maval tehsil for the weekend. Several tourists were reported to be on the old bridge when it collapsed.

Maval MLA Sunil Shelke said the iron bridge on the Indrayani River was 30 years old. “There were around 100 people present on the bridge. Some fell off but managed to come to shore,” he said.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations at the spot.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said it is too early to confirm the number of casualties caused by the bridge collapse.

"There is a possibility some visitors may have swept away, but it's too early to say anything. NDRF teams have reached and are currently involved in the search and rescue operation," he said.