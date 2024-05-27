 Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen driver's blood sample | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen driver's blood sample

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2024 09:03 AM IST

Two doctors of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune have been arrested on the charge of manipulation of blood sample of teen driver.

Two doctors of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune were arrested on the charge of manipulation of the blood sample of a teen driver, an accused, in the Porsche car accident case, said Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday.

A video had earlier emerged in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy was seen in a bar.
A video had earlier emerged in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy was seen in a bar.

Amitesh Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer at Sassoon, were arrested for alleged manipulation in blood reports and tampering with the evidence in the Porsche crash case.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Pune Porsche accident case is currently being probed by the crime branch. Two IT professionals died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche allegedly driven by the minor in the early hours of May 19. 

The police claimed that the teenager was drunk at the time of the accident. The teenager was initially granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board, which also asked him to write an essay on road accidents, but following outrage over the lenient treatment and a review application by the police, he was sent to an observation home till June 5.

The police have arrested the teenager's father, who is a realtor, and his grandfather in connection with the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Delhi Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Pune Porsche accident: 2 doctors arrested for manipulating teen driver's blood sample
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On