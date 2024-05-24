 Pune Porsche accident: 2 cops suspended for dereliction of duty | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune Porsche accident: 2 cops suspended for dereliction of duty

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 08:29 PM IST

Pune Porsche accident: A local court has sent accused's father Vishal Agarwal, and five others in judicial custody till June 7

Two Pune Police personnel were on Friday suspended for not informing the wireless control room about the Porsche accident involving the teenager which led to the deaths of two software engineers.

Pune top cop Amitesh Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying that police inspector Rahul Jagdale and assistant police inspector Vishwanath Todkari, posted at Yerwada police station, were suspended.

The Pune car crash involving a 17-year-old killed two people. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
The Pune car crash involving a 17-year-old killed two people. (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)

Earlier in the day, the Pune police commissioner alleged an attempt to tamper with the evidence to show that the Porsche that crushed Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta was driven by the family driver and not the 17-year-old son of realtor Vishal Agarwal.

“We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report as we have other evidence also.He (juvenile) was fully in his senses, He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen,” Amitesh Kumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

ALSO READ: Parents of deceased techies demand SC monitored probe, trial in MP

‘No preferential treatment to accused’: Pune CP

The Pune Police commissioner also responded to allegations of a preferential
treatment given to the juvenile, saying,"We have clearly said that a pizza party didn't happen in the police station. But yes, something had happened on which we have initiated an internal investigation. We are trying to make this a water tight case."

ALSO READ: Pune crash: Amid 'pizza' row, teen's mother asks police to ‘protect my son’

Father of accused in judicial custody

A local court has sent accused's father Vishal Agarwal, and five others in judicial custody till June 7. The prosecution had demanded extension of their police custody for further probe.

But the court remanded Agarwal and others including the owner and employees of two liquor-serving establishments -- where the teenager had allegedly consumed alcohol before his Porsche car knocked down two software professionals on a motorbike -- in judicial custody instead.

India News / Pune Porsche accident: 2 cops suspended for dereliction of duty
