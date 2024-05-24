Pune Porsche crash: Amid 'burger, pizza' row, teen's mother asks police to 'protect my son'

The mother of the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly crashed his Porsche car into two Pune techies leading to their death, has asked the police to protect her son after a fake video purportedly showing him boasting about how he got away went viral. Meanwhile, the Pune Police have said they will probe the Opposition's charge that the teenager was given preferential treatment. Pune Police questioned the driver, who said he drove the Porsche Taycan sports car out of the parking lot of the Blak Club in Koregaon Park neighbourhood.

In a video message, the teen's mother said the person featured in the video wasn't her son and that it was fake. She said her son was in the detention centre.

"The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre,” says the teen’s mother in her message, reported PTI.

She later appealed to the police to protect her son. She then broke down and walked away.

A rap song allegedly featuring the teenager, boasting about how he got away with the car crash, went viral on social media. The Pune Police, however, have clarified that it was a fake account.

Meanwhile, a senior police official will quiz the officers and the staff of the Yerwada station over the allegation that they underplayed the horrific nature of the incident. They allegedly delayed the medical examination to establish the boy's blood alcohol level, reported NDTV.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar claimed the teen was served burger and pizza during police's detention.

"Officers at Yerwada Police Station spent more time questioning the relationship between Anish and Ashwini - IT professionals fatally knocked down by a drunk minor -while the accused was allegedly served burger and pizza" he wrote on X.

The police have denied the allegation.

Earlier, the teenager was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which granted him bail while asking him to write a 300-word essay. After an outrage, the bail was cancelled and the boy was sent to a remand home.

The police later also arrested his father for allowing his son to drive the car without the driving license.

According to the police, the driver of the accused's father had called him to inform that his son wanted to drive the car. The father, a realtor, allegedly asked the driver to hand over the car to his son.

The boy had allegedly spent close to ₹70,000 in two bars before the accident. The police have arrested the owners of the bars for serving him liquor.

With inputs from PTI