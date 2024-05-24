Pune car crash: Porsche Taycan's GPS, cameras examined; teen's grandfather, friend grilled

The Pune police on Thursday questioned the grandfather of the 17-year-old boy who allegedly crashed his Porsche Taycan car into a motorcycle on Sunday, killing two techies from Madhya Pradesh. The police also carried out a forensic examination of the car to collect evidence. The 17-year-old, who was inebriated, fatally rammed the sports car into two motorbike riders in Pune on Sunday. (PTI)

The police are in the process of gathering CCTV footage of the entire route taken by the Porsche car -- from the teen's house to Cosie restaurant, Blak Club and the accident spot.

The high-end car, which is in the possession of the Yerawada police station, was also examined. The police collected technical evidence, including data from the GPS and footage of the cameras around the vehicle.

"A team today conducted the examination of the car, which is in the possession of the Yerawada police station. We have already carried out the forensic examination of the spot and now the car has also been examined. The technical aspects such as GPS, the cameras around the car were examined," a police officer told PTI.

The police grilled one of the friends of the teenager and the latter's driver, who were with him in the car when the accident took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

The grandfather was questioned because he is one of the owners of the realty firm that owned the Porsche car. The friend of the teenager was questioned to verify and corroborate the sequence of events.

According to the police, the teen wanted to drive the powerful car. The driver called his father to inform him about the teen's demand. The father told the driver to let his son drive the vehicle.

The police have seized the father's phone to verify this detail.

The police might present the driver as a witness, reported PTI.

Two young IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, were killed in the accident.

Earlier this week, the teenager's bail was cancelled, and he was sent to a remand home. The police have arrested his father for allowing his son to drive the car without a license. They have arrested the owners of the two bar for illegally serving the teen liquor.

Meanwhile, some reports say that the father of the teenager in conflict with the law has claimed that the driver was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

With inputs from PTI