 New twist in Porsche crash: Pune teen, father claim family driver was behind the wheel | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New twist in Porsche crash: Pune teen, father claim family driver was behind the wheel

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 10:41 PM IST

Pune Porsche crash: It has also emerged that the teen's grandfather, who stood surety for his bail, allegedly has underworld connections.

In a dramatic turn of events in the high-profile Pune crash case, the 17-year-old boy, accused of driving the Porsche that collided with a motorbike and killed two people, has now reportedly claimed that his family driver was behind the wheel during the accident. The minor’s two friends, who were with him at the time, have supported his claims, reported India Today.

Early on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche sports car and knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. (PTI)
Early on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche sports car and knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. (PTI)

The accused teenager's friend and family driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday's fatal accident were questioned by the police on Thursday. The driver in his first statement had claimed that he was behind the wheel when the fatal accident took place. The minor's father has also claimed that it was the family driver who was driving the Porsche on the fateful night, according to India Today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Pune car crash: Those in power can pressure police, Sule targets Fadnavis

Pune Police questioned the grandfather of the accused teenager in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father and several staff members, as well as the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in the Mundhwa area, reported PTI quoting a crime branch official. The grandfather was confronted with his son at the police commissioner's office to verify certain facts.

The teenager was remanded to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea. A senior police official said during his stay at the observation home, the juvenile will undergo psychological assessments. The police have registered an FIR against the minor under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read: ‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the teenager’s grandfather, who started the family’s construction business, allegedly has underworld connections. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charge-sheeted the grandfather for allegedly hiring a mercenary from Chhota Rajan’s gang to kill a Shiv Sena corporator, Ajay Bhosale, in 2009. According to the CBI, the grandfather allegedly contracted Chhota Rajan to execute Bhosale’s murder after a failed mediation over a property dispute with his brother.

“Sometime in 2009, I was contacted by Chhota Rajan to intervene in the property disputes between two brothers (the teen’s grandfather and his sibling). Since I refused, the builder gave a contract to Rajan and accordingly the attack on me was orchestrated on October 11, 2009,” Bhosale told HT on Wednesday.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / New twist in Porsche crash: Pune teen, father claim family driver was behind the wheel
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On