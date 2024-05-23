New twist in Porsche crash: Pune teen, father claim family driver was behind the wheel

In a dramatic turn of events in the high-profile Pune crash case, the 17-year-old boy, accused of driving the Porsche that collided with a motorbike and killed two people, has now reportedly claimed that his family driver was behind the wheel during the accident. The minor’s two friends, who were with him at the time, have supported his claims, reported India Today. Early on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche sports car and knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. (PTI)

The accused teenager's friend and family driver who were accompanying him in the car during Sunday's fatal accident were questioned by the police on Thursday. The driver in his first statement had claimed that he was behind the wheel when the fatal accident took place. The minor's father has also claimed that it was the family driver who was driving the Porsche on the fateful night, according to India Today.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read: Pune car crash: Those in power can pressure police, Sule targets Fadnavis

Pune Police questioned the grandfather of the accused teenager in connection with an offence registered against the juvenile's father and several staff members, as well as the owner of two liquor-serving establishments in the Mundhwa area, reported PTI quoting a crime branch official. The grandfather was confronted with his son at the police commissioner's office to verify certain facts.

The teenager was remanded to the observation home by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday following an outcry over quick bail and the police's review plea. A senior police official said during his stay at the observation home, the juvenile will undergo psychological assessments. The police have registered an FIR against the minor under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read: ‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the teenager’s grandfather, who started the family’s construction business, allegedly has underworld connections. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charge-sheeted the grandfather for allegedly hiring a mercenary from Chhota Rajan’s gang to kill a Shiv Sena corporator, Ajay Bhosale, in 2009. According to the CBI, the grandfather allegedly contracted Chhota Rajan to execute Bhosale’s murder after a failed mediation over a property dispute with his brother.

“Sometime in 2009, I was contacted by Chhota Rajan to intervene in the property disputes between two brothers (the teen’s grandfather and his sibling). Since I refused, the builder gave a contract to Rajan and accordingly the attack on me was orchestrated on October 11, 2009,” Bhosale told HT on Wednesday.