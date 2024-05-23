‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home

A 17-year-old boy from Pune, who was driving his father's ₹2.5 crore Porsche while allegedly intoxicated and caused an accident that killed two motorcyclists, has been sent to an observation home following public outcry over his initial quick bail. The Porsche was running without a license plate. (PTI)

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has mandated his stay at the Nehru Udyog Kendra observation home in Yerawada until June 5, where he will follow a structured daily schedule aimed at rehabilitation.

The schedule includes a healthy breakfast of poha, upma, eggs, and milk between 8 to 10 am, followed by a prayer session, reported NDTV quoting sources. From 11 am to 1 pm, he and other inmates will reportedly attend classes, with a rest period from 1 to 4 pm. Snacks are served at 4 pm, followed by an hour of TV time and two hours of outdoor sports like volleyball and football, according to the report. Dinner, consisting of vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis, is at 7 pm, after which the juveniles return to their dormitories at 8 pm to sleep.

The teen will also undergo psychological assessments and receive support from a psychologist, psychiatrist, or counsellor to aid his mental health and reintegration into society.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was arrested and subsequently produced before the JJB which granted him bail hours later. The JJB had in its Sunday order also asked the teenager to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

Following an outcry over quick bail, police approached the JJB again, seeking a review of its order. The JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5. "The Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) was immediately sent to the Nehru Udyog Kendra observation home, located at Yerawada, where he is staying with the other CCLs," the official from the facility said.

The police have arrested the boy's father, a prominent city-based real estate developer, and two hotel employees for serving alcohol to a minor, and they have been remanded in custody till May 24.