 ‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Pune Porsche accident: The teen will follow a daily schedule that includes a healthy breakfast, prayer sessions, rest periods, TV time, and outdoor sports.

A 17-year-old boy from Pune, who was driving his father's 2.5 crore Porsche while allegedly intoxicated and caused an accident that killed two motorcyclists, has been sent to an observation home following public outcry over his initial quick bail.

The Porsche was running without a license plate. (PTI)
The Porsche was running without a license plate. (PTI)

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has mandated his stay at the Nehru Udyog Kendra observation home in Yerawada until June 5, where he will follow a structured daily schedule aimed at rehabilitation.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The schedule includes a healthy breakfast of poha, upma, eggs, and milk between 8 to 10 am, followed by a prayer session, reported NDTV quoting sources. From 11 am to 1 pm, he and other inmates will reportedly attend classes, with a rest period from 1 to 4 pm. Snacks are served at 4 pm, followed by an hour of TV time and two hours of outdoor sports like volleyball and football, according to the report. Dinner, consisting of vegetables, dal, rice, and rotis, is at 7 pm, after which the juveniles return to their dormitories at 8 pm to sleep.

Read: Pune Porsche horror: Builder asked driver to let son drive car

The teen will also undergo psychological assessments and receive support from a psychologist, psychiatrist, or counsellor to aid his mental health and reintegration into society.

The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager was arrested and subsequently produced before the JJB which granted him bail hours later. The JJB had in its Sunday order also asked the teenager to write a 300-word essay on road accidents, an order that drew an onslaught of criticism.

Read: Pune Porsche crash: What teen's lawyer said about him being tried as adult

Following an outcry over quick bail, police approached the JJB again, seeking a review of its order. The JJB on Wednesday remanded the boy to the observation home till June 5. "The Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) was immediately sent to the Nehru Udyog Kendra observation home, located at Yerawada, where he is staying with the other CCLs," the official from the facility said.

The police have arrested the boy's father, a prominent city-based real estate developer, and two hotel employees for serving alcohol to a minor, and they have been remanded in custody till May 24.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Daily prayers, TV, outdoor sports’: Pune teen's day plan at remand home
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On