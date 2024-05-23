 Pune Porsche horror update: Builder asked driver to let son drive; victim's mother calls accident 'murder' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Pune Porsche horror update: Builder asked driver to let son drive; victim's mother calls accident 'murder'

ByHT News Desk
May 23, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Pune Porsche Accident: The Pune Police have filed a review petition before the Juvenile Justice Board, urging it to let him be tried as an adult.

The Pune Police told a local court on Wednesday that the father of the 17-year-old boy -- who hit and killed two techies with his car on Sunday -- had told his driver to give the keys of his Porsche Taycan to his son whenever the latter demanded.

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.
The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The car was allegedly driven by a 17-year-old boy.

The lawyer of the father, a prominent builder in the Maharashtra city, had said that he gave the car to the driver, not the teenager.

According to the police's statement, accessed by TOI, the driver had called the father, saying the teenager was insisting on driving the car. The man then asked the driver to sit in the adjacent seat and let him drive the car.

Bail of Pune accused cancelled

On Wednesday, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail of the 17-year-old boy and sent him to a remand home for 14 days.

The Pune Police have filed a review petition before the Juvenile Justice Board, urging the authorities to let him be tried as an adult.

The police have arrested the father of the minor for allowing him to drive the car without a license. He was sent to the police custody till May 24.

The boy was allegedly drunk during the accident. The Pune Police have also arrested two owners of two bars for serving liquor to the minor. The former, reportedly, spent 48000 within a few hours at the bars.

Pune victim's mother claims ‘murder’

Two young IT professionals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accident.

Savitha Awadhiya, the mother of Aneesh Awadhiya, told NDTV that the accident could be called a murder.

"It is the boy's mistake, you can even call it murder, because if he had not made such a big mistake, no one would have died. If only his family members had paid attention, then today my son would have been alive. This is straight up murder," she told the channel.

She demanded strict punishment for the boy

"They are trying very hard to save him. They are people with money and think can save their son. But my son died)," she said, appealing to the Maharashtra government to help her get justice," she added.

India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Pune Porsche horror update: Builder asked driver to let son drive; victim's mother calls accident 'murder'
