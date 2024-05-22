Pune Porsche accident: Juvenile court cancels bail of teenager involved in car crash, sends him to observation home

Pune Porsche accident: A juvenile court in Pune on Wednesday cancelled the bail granted to the 17-year-old boy involved in the car crash that killed two IT professionals on May 19. The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune, Tuesday, May 21, 2024. (PTI)

The court also remanded him to an Observation Home till June 5.

The two motorbike-borne IT professionals – Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa – were killed after being knocked down by a speeding luxury vehicle driven by a minor boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Sunday.

The deceased, both 24, were on their way back from an impromptu dinner with a group of friends when the speeding Porsche hit them.

The minor, the son of a well-known real estate developer, was granted bail hours after the incident under the condition that he would work with the Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on road accidents.

The bail conditions drew widespread criticism following which the Pune Police said they would appeal against the order in a higher court. It had then approached the Board again, seeking a review of its order and permission to treat the teenager as an adult accused on the ground that the crime was of heinous nature.

The police also arrested four people in connection with the case, including the teen's father and managers of the bar which served alcohol to him.

The police have registered a First Information Report against the minor, son of a real estate developer, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 304 A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving ), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.