Pune Porsche accident: Rahul Gandhi's ‘two India’ attack on PM Modi over Pune teen’s bail condition

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted to the road accident in Pune in which two motorbike-borne IT professionals were killed after being knocked down by a speeding luxury vehicle driven by a minor boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Two IT professionals were killed in a car accident in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area early Sunday morning.(PTI/X)

The minor was granted bail hours after the incident under the condition that he would work with the Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on road accidents.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi said that if a bus driver, truck driver, or any Ola, Uber or auto driver accidentally kills someone, they are sentenced to 10 years in jail.

“But if a 16-17-year-old son of a wealthy household, driving a Porsche under the influence, is caught, he is asked to write an essay,” Gandhi said. "Why aren't essays assigned to truck drivers or bus drivers?”

He further said that this is the kind of injustice that Congress is fighting against in the country.

Also Read | Pune Porsche accident: Who were the two IT professionals who died in car crash

“When Narendra Modi was asked if two Indias were being formed, one of the billionaires and one of the poor, his response was: Should I make everyone poor?” Rahul Gandhi said.

"That's not the question. The question is of justice. Both the rich and the poor should receive justice. Justice should be the same for everyone. That's why we are fighting. We are fighting against injustice."

Pune accident

The incident occurred early Sunday morning when the teenager, allegedly driving a Porsche under the influence, collided with a motorbike, killing 24-year-old IT professionals Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. He was released on bail by the Juvenile Justice Board the next day.

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24, were on their way back from an impromptu dinner with a group of friends when the speeding Porsche hit them.

Also Read | ‘He was funding brother’s education’: Kin of engineer killed in Pune accident

The police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case.

Among those arrested are the bar owner and bar manager who served liquor to the juvenile accused on the night of the accident. The third accused is also a bar manager of another bar. The teen's father, a well-known real estate developer, was also taken into custody on Tuesday and subsequently arrested.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock over the Juvenile Justice Board taking a lenient view of the car crash. Fadnavis told reporters that the police have approached a higher court seeking permission to try the juvenile, who was granted bail, as an adult.