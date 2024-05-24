 Porsche accident: Pune top cop says 'have CCTV clip' of teen drinking in pub, probing ‘pressure’ on driver | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Porsche accident: Pune top cop says 'have CCTV clip' of teen drinking in pub, probing ‘pressure’ on driver

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Pune Porsche case: Amitesh Kumar said the police are investigating whether the driver was coaxed into changing his statement.

Claiming the Pune Porsche case doesn't solely depend on the blood report of the accused, Amitesh Kumar, the city's police commissioner, said on Friday they have the CCTV footage of the 17-year-old boy drinking liquor in a pub. The Pune top cop said the police are investigating whether the accused's father's driver was under pressure to take the blame for the accident.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said he has ordered an inquiry after allegations that the relatives of the deceased in accident case were threatened at Yerawada police station. (HT)
Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said he has ordered an inquiry after allegations that the relatives of the deceased in accident case were threatened at Yerawada police station. (HT)

The boy, currently in a juvenile home, is accused of accidently mowing down and killing two techies with his luxury car.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub...The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report; we have other evidence also. He (minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like this happened," he said.

He, however, denied reports that the boy was fed pizza in the police station.

Kumar said the police are investigating whether the driver was coaxed into changing his statement.

"It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car...We are investigating this part also... under whose pressure the driver made that statement," he added.

Also read: Pune Porsche crash: Amid 'burger, pizza' row, teen's mother asks police to ‘protect my son’

Amitesh Kumar said the police probed into the allegations of preferential treatment given to the teenager but "nothing has been found yet".

He was reacting to the allegation that the police delayed taking the blood samples of the teenager, whose father is a wealthy realtor in the Maharashtra city.

He said an ACP-level officer is investigating the allegation.

The Juvenile Justice Board had granted the teenager bail and asked him to write an essay on road safety as penance. After nationwide outrage, the bail was cancelled and he was sent to a remand home.

The police have arrested the accused's father and the owners of two bars that served the teenager alcohol.

The driver of the accused's father has told the police that he had dialed the latter to inform him that his son was insisting on driving the car. The Pune realtor, however, directed the driver to let him drive the car.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Porsche accident: Pune top cop says 'have CCTV clip' of teen drinking in pub, probing ‘pressure’ on driver
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On