Porsche accident: Pune top cop says 'have CCTV clip' of teen drinking in pub, probing ‘pressure’ on driver

Claiming the Pune Porsche case doesn't solely depend on the blood report of the accused, Amitesh Kumar, the city's police commissioner, said on Friday they have the CCTV footage of the 17-year-old boy drinking liquor in a pub. The Pune top cop said the police are investigating whether the accused's father's driver was under pressure to take the blame for the accident. Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said he has ordered an inquiry after allegations that the relatives of the deceased in accident case were threatened at Yerawada police station. (HT)

The boy, currently in a juvenile home, is accused of accidently mowing down and killing two techies with his luxury car.

"We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub...The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report; we have other evidence also. He (minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like this happened," he said.

He, however, denied reports that the boy was fed pizza in the police station.

Kumar said the police are investigating whether the driver was coaxed into changing his statement.

"It is true that at the start the driver had said that he was driving the car...We are investigating this part also... under whose pressure the driver made that statement," he added.

Amitesh Kumar said the police probed into the allegations of preferential treatment given to the teenager but "nothing has been found yet".

He was reacting to the allegation that the police delayed taking the blood samples of the teenager, whose father is a wealthy realtor in the Maharashtra city.

He said an ACP-level officer is investigating the allegation.

The Juvenile Justice Board had granted the teenager bail and asked him to write an essay on road safety as penance. After nationwide outrage, the bail was cancelled and he was sent to a remand home.

The police have arrested the accused's father and the owners of two bars that served the teenager alcohol.

The driver of the accused's father has told the police that he had dialed the latter to inform him that his son was insisting on driving the car. The Pune realtor, however, directed the driver to let him drive the car.