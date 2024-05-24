 Pune Porche accident: Court sends father of accused minor, 5 others to judicial custody till Jun 7 - Hindustan Times
Pune Porche accident: Court sends father of accused minor, 5 others to judicial custody till Jun 7

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 06:57 PM IST

Builder Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor who was allegedly driving the car, has said that "he has not committed any offence and is being falsely implicated".

A special court in Pune on Friday sent all 6 accused, including the father of the 17-year-old minor who crashed a Porsche into a motorbike killing two software engineers in Kalyani Nagar on Sunday, to judicial custody until June 7.

The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune (PTI)
The Porsche car found without number plate, in Pune (PTI)

Builder Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor who was allegedly driving the car, has said that “he has not committed any offence and is being falsely implicated”, News18 reported.

The Agarwals are a well-known real estate developer family in Pune, operating under the name Bramha for the past 40 years. Vishal Agarwal and his wife, Shivani Agarwal, are working on a residential project called Bramha Skycity Phase-3, which is set to be completed by April 2026. Vishal, Shivani, and Vishal's father, Shivkumar Agarwal, are involved in at least three real estate companies, as disclosed to the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, both 24-year-old IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, died on May 19 when the speeding Porsche, allegedly driven by Vishal's son, hit their motorcycle. Ashwini was from Jabalpur, and Anish was from Birsinghpur Pali in Umaria district. The two were returning from a get-together along with other friends when the incident happened.

Vishal is charged under two sections of the Juvenile Justice Act for "failing to carry out his duties as a guardian" and is also charged under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Who was driving the car?

Earlier on Friday, the Pune Police chief said that there was an attempt to tamper with evidence to show that the Porsche was driven by a family driver instead of the 17-year-old who is currently in custody.

Pune police said this week that Vishal asked the driver to let his son drive the Porsche Taycan whenever he demanded.

However, Vishal's lawyer claimed that he gave the car to the driver, not his son. As per a police statement, the driver called Vishal informing him that his son was insisting on driving the car. They added that he asked the driver to sit in the adjacent seat and let the minor drive the car.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said on Friday, “We have the CCTV footage of him (juvenile) drinking liquor in the pub. The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report as we have other evidence also. He (juvenile) was fully in his senses. He had full knowledge that due to his conduct, such an accident, where section 304 is applicable, can happen.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Cities / Pune / Pune Porche accident: Court sends father of accused minor, 5 others to judicial custody till Jun 7
