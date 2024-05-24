Pune Porsche accident: Here are 5 things to know about Bramha Realty's Vishal Agarwal who is father of Vedant Agarwal

Pune's real estate developer Vishal Agarwal's 17-year-old son Vedant Agarwal is in the news since the last five days as a Porsche car of the Agarwal family allegedly driven by Vedant rammed into a bike on May 19 killing two people. Agarwals are a prominent real estate developer in Pune and have been doing business under the name of Bramha in Pune since the last four decades. Below are the five things to know about the business operations of the family: Agarwals are a prominent real estate developer in Pune and have been doing business under the name of Bramha in Pune.

1) Agarwal family business verticals

The Agarwal family's history runs back to 40 years ago when Bramhadutt Agrawal founded BramhaCorp. The company according to its website is involved in residential and commercial business along with hospitality business. The company is known to give luxury hotels like Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar and Sheraton Grand in Pune.

The company is also involved in construction of several mid segment and luxury residential projects in the Pune real estate market along with several commercial projects in areas like Budhwar Peth, Kalyani Nagar, Pune Camp area and Bavdhan.

"We currently have on our anvil over 2,000 residential apartments and 4 new hotels. Also on our not-so-distant horizon are mixed-use developments, integrated townships, upscale residences and commercial spaces," reads the website of BramhaCorp.

2) Family business separation?

The Agarwal family had a recent separation post Covid-19 and as per this Vishal Agarwal is not associated with BramhaCorp and is running business under the banner of Brahma but with different suffixes, according to Pune real estate market consultants HT Digital spoke with.

Post the accident that took place on May 19, BramhaCorp issued a statement on May 22 stating that few media reports have incorrectly listed Vishal Agarwal as the Managing Director /Director of BramhaCorp Limited. This information is misleading and false. Vishal Agarwal is the owner of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure Private Limited, which has no affiliation with BramhaCorp.

The company further clarified that they do not have any business collaboration or partnership with the company of Vishal Agarwal.

3) Business Track-record

According to consultants in the Pune real estate market, the Agarwal family over the past years and even after separation Vishal Agarwal has been in the business of real estate, mainly the residential segment.

"The family has largely delivered on their promises, and do not have any significant delays or default in giving possession to homebuyers in Pune," a senior executive at a international property consultancy firm in Pune told HT Digital.

Currently Vishal along with wife Shivani Agarwal are involved in construction of a project named Bramha Skycity Phase-3 that is a residential real estate project having completion deadline as April 2026.

4) Award winners

The official website of Brahma Realty and Infrastructure is down, however on Facebook, the company boasts about Vishal Agarwal having received a corporate award for excellence in real estate from former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari.

On the other hand, the official website of BrahmaCorp run by the Agarwal family excluding Vishal Agarwal also boasts about their award-winning F Residences in Kalyani Nagar in Pune as the world’s first Fashion Condos in collaboration with FashionTV, being ranked amongst the top 15 Real Estate Developers in Western India by CRISIL (Standard & Poors Rating)

5) Multiple real estate companies

Not just one but Vishal Agarwal along with wife Shivani Agarwal and Shivkumar Agarwal father of Vishal are associated with at least three real estate companies, according to the disclosures made by the family with Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

The three companies include Bramha Leisures Pvt Ltd, Brahma Multicon Pvt Ltd, and B and G developers.