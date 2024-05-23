‘Wanted to send her in Doli…’: Pune Porsche crash victim Ashwini Costa's mother

The Pune Porsche crash has ignited debates about underage driving, justice, and privilege. But for two families in Madhya Pradesh, it's an irreparable loss. Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both IT professionals, were on their way home when a drunk teenager crashed into their bike. Both died on spot. Pune Porsche accident: Ashwini Costa died on the spot after a speeding Porsche rammed into the bike on which she was riding a pillion.

ALSO READ- Pune civic body demolishes pubs following fatal Porsche accident

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Jabalpur, Ashwini's mother, Mamata, mourns the daughter she was supposed to send off to her wedding. "We were supposed to send her off in a palanquin (to the groom's house) after her marriage (in future), but now we were forced to carry her body on a bier," Ashwini's inconsolable mother Mamata Costa told PTI in Jabalpur after performing her last rites.

ALSO READ- Pune Porsche crash: What teen's lawyer said about him being tried as adult

"We demand justice," she said, criticising lax parenting of the minor boy. "The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly...They should have not given him the car," she said.

She remembered Ashwini as being a "very talented girl". "She was one among a million. She had so many dreams and now everything is left here only," her mother said.

The Juvenile Justice Board revoked the boy's bail, remanding him to custody until June 5. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed the development in the case saying, "We had filed in a review application before the Juvenile Justice Board, praying that the accused be tried as an adult and that he be sent to a remand home."

ALSO READ- Grandfather of Pune accident accused paid Chhota Rajan to kill corporator: Charge sheet

"The operative order was communicated to us by the Juvenile Justice Board and the accused was sent to the remand home for 14 days until June 5. The orders in respect of him being tried as an adult will follow in due course," the police commissioner said.

(Inputs from PTI)